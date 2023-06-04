Central Coast expecting possible showers in the forecast this week

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Today, a deeper marine layer and increasing onshore flow have slowed the amount of clearing today, keeping temps down 5 to 10 degrees cooler in the valleys.

A low-pressure system over the area will keep temperatures well below normal for most of this week with marine layer clouds getting larger. Some areas across the Central Coast will have morning drizzle and a very slow clearing of cloud coverage in the afternoon hours.

A big difference that was noted in the models this morning was the big increase in instability and moisture across San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties, especially across the interior late Monday into early Tuesday.

On Monday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially over the mountains and interior San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Cities like Paso Robles, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo will see some rain Monday night into Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara will see cool temps in the high 60's, while Paso Robles will see warmer conditions this upcoming weekend.

Temps are continuing to stay warm across some valleys and desert areas in California. If you need a quick getaway from "June Gloom", places like Fresno, Bakersfield, and Palm Springs are places that will give you conditions that feel more like summer.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Weather App for the latest weather headlines.