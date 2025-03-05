Rain tapers, but expect more showers and possible mountain snow tonight

Good evening, Central Coast!

A cold front that moved in overnight brought a band of moderate rain across the region this morning, making for a dreary commute. While accumulations weren't significant enough for major flooding, you likely needed that umbrella.

Now, as we head into the evening, the heavier rain is tapering off, but don't put those raincoats away just yet. A second low-pressure system is gearing up to bring scattered showers tonight and into tomorrow. These showers will be less consistent, but some could bring heavier rain and even a rumble of thunder.

Notably, within these stronger showers, temperatures will drop enough to bring accumulating snowfall to the highest peaks of Santa Barbara County. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight through 7 a.m. Friday for those interior mountain areas.

Looking ahead, we're in for a much brighter weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures. However, rain is on the horizon for early next week. Here’s a look at your complete 7-day forecast.