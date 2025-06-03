Central Coast sees overcast evenings and light morning showers

The Central Coast is experiencing a cool, start to the week with plenty of marine layer. A trough of low pressure brought some scattered light showers and isolated thunderstorms across the region Tuesday morning. With an area of low-pressure lingering, residents from Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo can expect more marine layer, especially during the late-night and early morning hours.

KSBY News

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side over the next few days, with daytime highs hovering around the upper 60s to low 70s, depending on proximity to the coast. Light winds from the northwest will add to the chill in the air. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low to mid-50s.

Evening conditions will stay cool and breezy, with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-50s. Patchy fog and low clouds are likely to return each night through the midweek, particularly in coastal valleys.

Sunshine is expected to return more consistently by midweek, with a slow warming trend bringing temperatures back into the mid-70s by the weekend.

Drivers should plan for reduced visibility in the mornings due to fog and damp roadways. Keep an umbrella handy for early showers and dress in layers to stay comfortable through the day’s weather swings.