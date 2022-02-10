Central Coast temperatures surging to record highs for the second day in a row

Make sure to fill up that water bottle and lather on that sunscreen, we are in for another hot and sunny day.

Continued persistent high pressure over the state is pairing up with the constant offshore winds and sunshine to catapult temperatures up towards records all along the Central Coast and Southern California.

Wednesday three Central Coast communities set new record high temperatures for February 9th.

Santa Maria - 88° (old record 87 set in 2016)

Santa Barbara (downtown) - 85° (old record 83 set in 2016)

Pismo Beach - 86° (old record 80 set in 1988)

Thursdays temperatures will add a few degrees to daytime highs Wednesday, this combined with the lower current records will give many communities a much better chance of setting some records.

High temperatures will reach into the mid 80s along most of the coast with highs in the mid 70s inland. Across the board our temperatures are 18-22 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Down to our south in Ventura and LA counties many locations could climb into the 90s today.

We are up for another record breaking day with temperatures 18-22 degrees above normal for this time of year. Most locations in the 80s have a shot at setting new records. Get outside but be sure to stay hydrated in these summer like conditions. pic.twitter.com/a5XnSBeSKY — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 10, 2022

Friday will bring yet another chance of record breaking highs but with slowing offshore winds and minimal thermal support the temperatures will struggle to reach Thursdays extreme highs. Most locations along the Central Coast can expect 3-6 degrees of cooling for Friday.

The weekend will be another few degrees cooler making it nearly picture perfect to get outside and enjoy everything our area has to offer! Be sure to enjoy this weekend as a big cool down is expected early next week when our current weather pattern breaks down.

Another day of record breaking heat is on the way today with lots more sunshine and wonderful conditions. This weekend will be picture perfect but by Monday winds will shift back onshore and drive a big cooldown alongside the chance for a splash and dash rain system. pic.twitter.com/uuOejcxvHS — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 10, 2022

Monday into Tuesday is just coming into a bit of focus in the long term models but as the winds turn onshore and bring more low lying stratus clouds alongside a chance for a chance for rain.

It will be a "splash and dash" system at best with little accumulation expected. Either way after a dry (and disappointing) start to the year we will take any precipitation that we can get.

Have a great Thursday Central Coast, make sure to stay hydrated with this hot weather!