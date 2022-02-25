Watch
Weather

Actions

Central Coast thaws as we head into the weekend

Videos
Central Coast defrosting into the weekend
Posted at 10:42 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:42:16-05

Happy Friday Central Coast!
Today started off on the cold side with many locations only in the 20s as the day started. This prompted several frost and freeze warnings as the day got started.

For the rest of the day, we will be seeing temperatures rise dramatically alongside lots of sunshine in the day ahead. This will bring many locations to just below normal for this time of the year with temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday morning will once again start off on the cold side. There is the chance for some more cold weather advisories for the morning although it will be slightly warmer than we have seen the last few mornings.
For the rest of the weekend, we will see some more mild weather with a few degrees of warming each day. Eventually we will reach the 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Early next week we will surge up to the upper 70s with sunny skies. On Tuesday afternoon a cold front will graze our region and cool us down for later on in the week.
Have a good weekend Central Coast!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png