Central Coast thaws as we head into the weekend

Happy Friday Central Coast!

Today started off on the cold side with many locations only in the 20s as the day started. This prompted several frost and freeze warnings as the day got started.

Good Morning Central Coast! Grab that extra layer as you head out the door many locations in the 20s as we start the morning. There is a freeze warning in effect along the western coast and coastal valleys and a frost advisory for the south coast through 9am. pic.twitter.com/CzXkOebVNE — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 25, 2022

For the rest of the day, we will be seeing temperatures rise dramatically alongside lots of sunshine in the day ahead. This will bring many locations to just below normal for this time of the year with temperatures in the low 60s.

Temperatures across the Central Coast this morning will be more mild than the rest of this week. Highs in the mid 60s in coastal valleys, 60s at the beach and inland. Have a great Friday! pic.twitter.com/rnFGo5aWn5 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 25, 2022

Saturday morning will once again start off on the cold side. There is the chance for some more cold weather advisories for the morning although it will be slightly warmer than we have seen the last few mornings.

For the rest of the weekend, we will see some more mild weather with a few degrees of warming each day. Eventually we will reach the 70s by Sunday afternoon.

After a cold week we have good news for the remainder of the week! Temps will warm a few degrees each day, eventually reaching the upper 70s (even some 80s for the warmest spots). Mid next week we will cool down once again as low pressure passes. pic.twitter.com/letmYwCc7D — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 25, 2022

Early next week we will surge up to the upper 70s with sunny skies. On Tuesday afternoon a cold front will graze our region and cool us down for later on in the week.

Have a good weekend Central Coast!