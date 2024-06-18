Central Coast to experience seasonal temps followed by heatwave inland this weekend

An onshore flow will maintain seasonal temperatures across the Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Thursday. Some low clouds and fog will be around to start the day in Santa Barbara County’s Southcoast.

Marine clouds should be limited elsewhere. However, a warming trend is set to begin on Friday, leading to above-normal temperatures in the valleys, mountains, and deserts over the weekend and into early next week, with potentially dangerously hot weather expected in the interior regions on Saturday and Sunday.

A broad upper-level trough over the western states will continue to promote onshore flow, likely intensifying into Wednesday as offshore push diminishes. This will result in some cooling, bringing temperatures back to near-normal levels for this time of year. Coastal stratus is anticipated to return tonight through Wednesday for most areas south of Point Conception. The marine layer will thin slightly into Wednesday and Thursday as upper-level high pressure increase.

The northerly surface pressure gradient, which has persisted in recent days, will gradually weaken. Although a wind advisory for Sundowner winds will continue during the afternoons and evenings. A wind advisory remains in effect from this afternoon through 3 AM PDT for the southwestern coast of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Mountains.

There is a moderate-to-high chance of advisory-level winds developing again on Wednesday afternoon and evening in these areas, with winds gradually weakening each day as the gradient fades. Northwest to north winds are expected to reach speeds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Residents and travelers in these areas should prepare for potentially hazardous conditions due to the strong winds.

As the week progresses, onshore flow will decrease as high pressure aloft broadens west. The warming trend beginning on Friday is expected to become more pronounced over the weekend. High pressure aloft will continue to move westward through Sunday, settling in the Desert Southwest by Monday. This will bring hot conditions across the region, with temperatures likely remaining above normal into early next week.