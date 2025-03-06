Weekend sun, but a week of storms ahead

Good evening Central Coast!

We've seen those scattered showers continue to move across the region throughout the day. The past few days have brought some much-needed rain to our communities, with many areas seeing up to an inch of accumulation. We've been tracking those totals, and here's an updated look at how much rain has fallen so far.

While we've seen some breaks in the cloud cover, those scattered showers have persisted through the afternoon. You may have experienced some brief dips in visibility and localized ponding, especially if you were caught under one of those heavier bursts.

Remember, the airmass is still cold enough that our higher elevations are seeing snowfall. That Winter Weather Advisory for the interior of Santa Barbara County remains in effect until 10 p.m. tonight, so be cautious if you're traveling in those areas.

Looking ahead to the evening, those scattered showers will gradually taper off. We should see clearing skies as we head into the overnight hours.

Temperatures have remained chilly throughout the day, with highs in the mid-50s—well below our typical averages for this time of year. Expect those cool temperatures to continue into the evening.

Now, for the good news: a big change is on the way! Friday will bring clearing skies and sunshine, a welcome sight after these damp days. We'll see temperatures climb into the low 60s on Friday, and by Sunday, we're looking at beautiful sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

However, that sunshine will be short-lived. Next week, we're anticipating a significant shift as a series of storms moves into the region. Get ready for a wet week, with rain expected on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. We're forecasting several INCHES of rain over that period, so be prepared for potentially significant rainfall totals. We'll keep you updated on the timing and intensity of those storms as we get closer.

For now, enjoy the clearing skies tonight and the sunshine returning for the weekend. We'll be back with more details on next week's storm system in our upcoming broadcasts.

