Central Coast will soon get relief from the heat as cooler temps return next week

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday. I hope you are having a wonderful weekend. We are expecting to see hot and dry weather continue across the Central Coast today as offshore flow remains in place. As we get closer to the upcoming work week, a cooling trend will begin to develop over the weekend and will become more significant into early next week. Onshore flow is expected to slowly return, as it will bring in low clouds and fog to the coastal areas through the weekend. Let’s dive in!

After the very warm high temperatures we saw today, the Heat Advisory that was issued by the National Weather Service is expected to end this evening around 7 p.m. for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

We are expecting onshore trends in the forecast this afternoon through Monday afternoon that should ensure a cooling trend with steadily expanding marine cloud coverage for those who live near the beaches and coastal valleys.

The National Weather Service says there could definitely be another threat of dense fog reoccurring tonight into Sunday morning. We will be sure to keep everyone updated if a Dense Fog Advisory is issued for this evening.

On Sunday, we are expecting to see a cooling trend with more marine layer coverage along the coast. However, the marine layer will probably still be rather shallow, and many locations inland will still be capable of reaching temps near the 90s. Cooler conditions will likely stick closer to the coast.

Cities in northern San Luis Obispo County like Paso Robles, San Miguel, Atascadero, Templeton, Shandon, and California Valley will reach over 90 degrees tomorrow.

For Sunday night into Monday, onshore flow will continue to increase as a trough with a weak cold front approaches northern and Central California. We will see an increase in winds across Santa Barbara County with gusty northwest winds through the passes and canyons of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Wind gusts in Refugio are expected to increase to 48mph near 8 p.m. Monday evening.

If you live along the Gaviota coastline, be sure to place any loose belongings in a secure location and drive with caution.

While cooler temps are expected to kick off this upcoming work week, there is a possibility of a slight warming trend to occur in the latter half of the week.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Forecast for all the latest weather headlines on the Central Coast. Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast.