Chances of rain for the south coast this afternoon, warm-up arrives this weekend

Hey, Central Coast! I hope you have been enjoying your week so far. It’s going to be another cool day, and below normal temperatures will stick around through at least Friday.

We started the morning with quite a bit of clouds over San Luis Obipso and Santa Barbara counties.

The upper low over Nevada will finally begin to move to the east. However, it will bring one last shot of instability to the region this afternoon and early evening.

Due to the eastward progress of the upper-low, this afternoon's activity will be focused over the northern portion of Ventura County but will bring a chance of showers to the south coast.

The best chance of convective activity will be over the mountains, but there is a 25 percent chance that the showers or thunderstorms will move off of the mountains and into the valleys.

Rainfall rates under the heavier showers will be near a half inch per hour.

The storms will be moving along at a decent clip pushed along with about a 30 mph upper-level flow.

Daytime highs on Thursday will be in the 50s and 60s for our beaches, coastal valleys, and the interior.

The warming trend begins this weekend as a ridge of high pressure will slowly build into the area on Friday and Saturday.

Weak offshore flow will develop and skies will be mostly clear.

The increasing temps and offshore flow will bring 3 to 6 degrees of warming each day.

Below normal temperatures will continue on Friday, but Saturday's warming will bring most temps up to 2 to 3 degrees above normal.

Highs Saturday across the coasts and valleys will mostly be in the 70s, with a chance of reaching the lower 80s in the warmest valleys.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Eddie