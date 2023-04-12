Chilly and windy conditions continue for a few more days, warmer by the weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

Once again there are significant areas of fog this morning limiting visibility for many roads ahead of the morning commute. Take caution on roads with low visibility.

There are some lingering wind gusts along the southcoast this morning after a sundowner wind event last night. Very similar impacts of winds are expected once again today. By this afternoon gusts up to 30mph will be widespread. By evening the gusts will focus to the southcoast near Gaviota where gusts to 50mph are possible once again.

Highs today will fall a few degrees once again, most locations will be in the 60s. Some beaches may stay in the 50s.

The lingering cold front will release its hold by Friday and temperatures will raise once again. This will bring highs back to the 70s for most of the region. There is yet another cool down expected next week.

Have a fantastic day Central Coast!