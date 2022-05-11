Chilly conditions are on their way out before a big warm up

Good morning and happy Wednesday Central Coast!

We have chilly conditions persisting once again with significant gusty winds to start off the day.

Interior valleys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will see some frost in the early morning hours. There is a frost advisory in effect through 9 AM for these valleys.

Temperatures near freezing for a few hours could do damage to sensitive plants. People with temperature concerns should take precautions like bringing small plants indoors or covering them, watering plants can also help protect them in short-frost events.

The good news is that a warm up is on the way. We will still be below normal temperature wise Wednesday and for the start of Thursday. Significantly warmer air is on the way and will pull us above normal by Friday.

The reason for all this: the upper-level trough is slowly pulling out to be replaced by a ridge. (High pressure replacing low pressure) There is a lot of agreement on this but the next question is how long does the ridge last? Earlier this week models indicated just a short warm event, today it looks more like a warm weekend followed by minor cooling next week followed by an even warmer forecast for the following weekend. This would certainly start raising fire concerns. We are already seeing those smaller flashy grass fires, warm stretches often increase activity.

Through the whole warm stretch precipitation chances are very low, with none expected as of this point.

Have a great day Central Coast!