Chilly conditions are pushed onto the Central Coast by strong winds

Good morning Central Coast and happy Tuesday Central Coast!

We are starting off on a bit of a chilly day thanks to the continued strong winds sticking around from the storm that pushed through yesterday.

Good Morning Central Coast! We are stating off with strong winds and gusts alongside cool conditions. Tune in to KSBY6 this morning from 5-7am for your full forecast! pic.twitter.com/7vNIMkwIcZ — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 12, 2022

The chilly temperatures we are starting the morning with will last into the evening with highs staying below normal for this time of the year. Long story short... grab that extra layer before heading out the door!

You might want to grab that extra layer as you head out the door this morning. High temps are going to stay below normal for this time of the year. pic.twitter.com/SQCvQKwWlc — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 12, 2022

The next few days will stay windy and a bit chilly with overnight temperatures nearing freezing in the interior valleys. This poses a bit of a risk to some Central Coast farmers as some frost risk is possible.

The next few days will stay windy and a bit chilly with overnight temperatures nearing freezing in the interior valleys. There is a slight chance for some light rain Friday night into Saturday morning before temperatures warm a bit more next week. pic.twitter.com/iZ4xHOZDsT — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 12, 2022

There is a slight chance for some light rain Friday night into Saturday morning before temperatures warm a bit more next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!