Chilly conditions are pushed onto the Central Coast by strong winds

A few showers moved through the Central Coast Monday
Posted at 5:48 AM, Apr 12, 2022
Good morning Central Coast and happy Tuesday Central Coast!
We are starting off on a bit of a chilly day thanks to the continued strong winds sticking around from the storm that pushed through yesterday.

The chilly temperatures we are starting the morning with will last into the evening with highs staying below normal for this time of the year. Long story short... grab that extra layer before heading out the door!

The next few days will stay windy and a bit chilly with overnight temperatures nearing freezing in the interior valleys. This poses a bit of a risk to some Central Coast farmers as some frost risk is possible.

There is a slight chance for some light rain Friday night into Saturday morning before temperatures warm a bit more next week.
Have a great day Central Coast!

