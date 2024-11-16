Chilly conditions tonight, Gradual warming trend begins on Sunday into next week

Weather headlines:

-A cool air mass will remain in place through Sunday as an upper-level trough slowly exits the region.

-Dry conditions are expected to develop on Saturday.

-A gradual warming trend will begin on Sunday into next week.

-Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds and low humidity will return Tuesday through Thursday.

Detailed forecast:

Another chilly night is expected for Saturday night and likely cooler than Friday night in some areas. Dewpoints are trending quite a bit lower on Saturday.

A weak cold front will mostly fall apart before arriving in northern San Luis Obispo County late Sunday into Monday morning.

The front will reinforce the ongoing northerly gradient across the area, boosting the winds through southern Santa Barbara County Sunday through Monday night.

Peak gusts are expected to be around 50 mph with at least a 30% chance of gusts to around 60 mph in the most favored areas.

Highs for Sunday (November 17, 2024):

High temps in the interior valleys will be in the 60s, but Shandon and California Valley will reach the upper 50s. The coastal valleys will have highs in the 60s. However, Santa Ynez and Solvang will have high temps in the low 70s. Beaches will reach highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

A slight warming trend is expected to begin Sunday and will continue throughout the school and workweek.

Advisories:

A Frost Advisory is in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 a.m. Sunday, November 17, 2024.

A Freeze Warning is also in effect for Santa Barbara County until 9 a.m. Sunday.