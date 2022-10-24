Chilly overnights will give way to mild afternoons through the week

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the work week there is a bit of a chill in the air across the region, it is time to bust out those extra layers, especially in the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County where a frost advisory was issued from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday Morning.

Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 could result in frost formation. The coastal valley's will also be chilly with lows in the lower 40's.

Other than the chill in our air there is a little bit of cloud cover but abnormally there isn't any fog to kick off the week. Good visibility is expected for the morning commute.

Temperatures today will mainly be in the 70s across interior valleys and the coastal valleys with beaches in the 60s today.

Temperature wise most of the week will be mild. There is a small ridge forming off our coast by Tuesday that will keep thins a bit warmer in the interiors but majority of the forecast area will start to cool to constant seasonal lows overnight.

By late week a low pressure system will shift the forecast to some more offshore winds that will help keep us mild all the way through Halloween.

Have a great day Central Coast!