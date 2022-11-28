Chilly start to the week turns to rain chances through the weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off the week not a whole lot is going on, some cloud cover will continue to push through the region. Although there isn't any dense fog as of 5am there is potential to see some fog (and limited visibilities) in coastal valleys through the mid morning hours.

Highs Monday will be in the mid 60s through most of the Central Coast.

An inside slider will be moving over California the first few days of the week pushing in some very cold air and dropping temps into the 50's for many areas. Overnight lows in the interiors will again be very cold during this period as well.

As for the long term forecast big changes are in store. A cold front will press down across the west coast bringing rain chances Thursday.

The associated cold front will bring more chances for rain through until Sunday.

Have a great week Central Coast!