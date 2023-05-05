Chilly weekend with marine influence on Sunday

Good afternoon Central Coast!

It's looking like a bit of chilly weekend with some marine influence on Sunday, but by late next week temps should start on an upward trend especially in the coastal areas.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees. West winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West winds will be about 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night will bring patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. North winds will be about 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph possible.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. West winds will be about 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Saturday will be partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Saturday night will bring patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. West winds will be 5 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Have a great weekend!