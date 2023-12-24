Christmas Eve will have dry and seasonally cool conditions in the forecast

Happy Saturday, Central Coast! I hope you are having a wonderful weekend so far. Here’s a quick look at what you can expect to see in the forecast this holiday weekend. We are expecting Christmas Eve to be dry and seasonably cool with some morning low clouds and fog. Christmas Day and Tuesday will be dry and warmer with near to slightly above normal temperatures. There is a chance of light rain during the middle of next week that would mainly take place north of Santa Barbara. Let's dive in!

On the Central Coast. We are expecting to have zero or very low impact. We are most likely going to see some stratus across the coast and valleys tonight and Sunday morning. Our latest model shows that the stratus clouds should be clearing by Sunday afternoon as gradients start to shift towards offshore and high pressures builds in from the west.

Highs since midnight have been relatively cool as temperatures ranged throughout the 60s. Only two places on the Central Coast saw higher temps since midnight compared to the rest of the area. San Luis Obispo had a high temperature of 68 degrees and Santa Barbara came in second at 66 degrees.

However, within the last 24 hours, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria saw temps drop between 5 to 6 degrees. Meanwhile, over in Lompoc and Santa Ynez, temps are much cooler as they have dropped nearly to 10 degrees.

As mentioned previously, we are expecting Christmas Eve to be dry and seasonably cool. High temperatures across the Central Coast are expected to range throughout the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s. Areas like San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria are expected to have the highest temps on Sunday.

As you take a look at the KSBY 7 Day forecast, you can expect to see additional warming on Christmas day with highs 1 to 3 degrees above normal in most areas, and sunny skies, except for some passing high clouds at times. The warmest day of this upcoming week will be on Tuesday in most areas with highs 3 to 6 degrees above normal.

The second half of the week continues to look cooler with increasing chances of rain, especially by the weekend. A low-pressure system moving into the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday will have a weakening cold front that will move through the Central Coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning. There is a possibility that we could see as much as a half inch of rain on the far northwest coast of San Luis Obispo County.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines. Have a wonderful holiday weekend, Central Coast!