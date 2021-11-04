Clear and mild conditions along the central coast ahead of a chance for rain early next week

Another fantastic day along the central coast is shaping up as clouds begin to clear. That is all because of a cold front passing through Thursday morning that will bring offshore flow as we head into the Friday and the weekend.

High temperatures across the central coast may get as high as 80 degrees with abundant sunshine. Some beaches will be in the low 60s. pic.twitter.com/yJrMIdSjwX — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 4, 2021

The clouds and fog we woke up with on Thursday will leave the coast with force by strong winds from the north. They are strong enough to produce wind advisories through noon on Friday.

Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph are possible tonight across the central coast. This will last through Friday at noon when winds will calm slightly. pic.twitter.com/5kNzjDTTUM — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 4, 2021

While warm weather will be amazing Thursday but it will improve even more for Friday with abundant sunshine even at the beach! The weekend will bring some slight cooling and increased clouds.

While cloud cover starts off the forecast abundant sunshine will move in for Friday and the start of the weekend. Early next week cooler temperatures will persist, then on Tuesday our next chance for measurable rain moves in. pic.twitter.com/ZMnsrwPkcV — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 4, 2021

The next big weather maker is already on the forecast early next week! While little is known about this yet there is an indication that measurable rainfall could be possible across the region. We will keep a close eye on this system over the next week.

High pressure will dominate the central coast over the next few days with a slight cool down. The good news is there is an indication of a rain system moving towards us early next week. We will keep a close eye on that moving forward. pic.twitter.com/rNoOF8e5d6 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 4, 2021

