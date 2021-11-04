Watch
Clear and mild conditions along the central coast ahead of a chance for rain early next week

Kathleen Curtis Ames submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
A beautiful day in Shell Beach
Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 04, 2021
Another fantastic day along the central coast is shaping up as clouds begin to clear. That is all because of a cold front passing through Thursday morning that will bring offshore flow as we head into the Friday and the weekend.

The clouds and fog we woke up with on Thursday will leave the coast with force by strong winds from the north. They are strong enough to produce wind advisories through noon on Friday.

While warm weather will be amazing Thursday but it will improve even more for Friday with abundant sunshine even at the beach! The weekend will bring some slight cooling and increased clouds.

The next big weather maker is already on the forecast early next week! While little is known about this yet there is an indication that measurable rainfall could be possible across the region. We will keep a close eye on this system over the next week.

