Clear and sunny skies in store this holiday weekend

This Thanksgiving Thursday, we saw mostly clear, sunny skies with temps in the 60s.

Then, Friday and Saturday we're expected to see more clear skies and temperatures in the low sixties along the coast, upper sixties near the coastal valleys, and mid-sixties inland.

Early next week, we expect highs to stick around the mid-upper sixties in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Highs in the upper sixties are predicted for San Luis Obispo with lows in the mid-40s.

Temps are expected to dip a bit lower in Paso Robles, with lows below freezing as soon as Friday evening and forecasted for all of next week. A freeze watch is in effect from Friday night through Saturday morning in Paso Robles, Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, San Miguel, and Templeton, and New Cuyama.