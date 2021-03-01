Clear skies, slightly warmer temperatures Monday

Wow, what a difference a day makes!

Sunday was significantly less windy than what we saw on Saturday, allowing all of the wind advisories to expire.

Dry, clear skies are expected through Tuesday.

Temperatures are warming Monday, but cooling Tuesday in some areas due to sea breeze.

An upper level low is developing offshore on Tuesday, before moving inland across the area on Wednesday.

Clouds increase and a chance of rain will develop on Wednesday.

Potentials for rain on Wednesday continue, however there are disagreements among the weather models of where the rain will accumulate most.

Some models show measurable rain mostly from southern Santa Barbara County southward, while some models show most of the rain in L.A. County.

There are potentials for another cold front Saturday.

Have a great week!

