Clearer skies are expected to return in the afternoon hours for the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Friday!

As we start the beginning of the weekend, expect a brief cooling today, as low pressure and stronger onshore flow return to the Central Coast.

Despite the sunshine, you'll see this weekend, expect to feel those cooler conditions throughout the rest of the day and into the weekend.

Skies are expected to clear off the coast Friday afternoon and we will also have increased night and morning low clouds due to marine layer influence.

As for winds, the moderate onshore flow will create gusty southwesterly wind in the afternoon and evening across some regions of the Central Coast, but wind speeds should remain below advisory levels.

Wind speeds should slightly slow down Friday evening.

Here are some temps you can expect this weekend throughout our beaches, coastal valleys, and inland areas for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

