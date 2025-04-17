Clouds keep temps down until the weekend arrives

Central Coast Weather: Cloudy with Rain Chances, Then Warming Up

The Central Coast is experiencing a mix of clouds and a chance of light rain or drizzle, a pattern that will persist through Friday. While temperatures remain cooler than normal, a warming trend is on the horizon for the weekend and into early next week.

Today's Weather

Earlier today, a deep marine layer, reaching up to 6000 feet, contributed to mostly cloudy skies across the region. While the stratus layer wasn't as solid in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties, there was still plenty of cloud cover.

Rest of the Week

The cloud forecast for the coming days is somewhat uncertain. A deep marine layer remains in place, but a rapidly weakening inversion due to an upper low moving through the area is creating a dynamic cloud situation. Expect a mix of clouds, occasional clearing, and the possibility of light rain or drizzle, but the chances of anything significant are low.



Thursday: The chance of light rain or drizzle is present, with the upper low generating some mild upward motion.

Friday: Another upper low will pass through, though it's taking a more inland track. This means a slightly lower chance of precipitation compared to Thursday.

Temperatures will remain several degrees below normal, with highs mostly in the 60s.

Weekend and Beyond: Warming Trend

A welcome change is expected as we head into the weekend.

Saturday: A weak high-pressure ridge will move into the area, leading to some warming, most notable inland.

Sunday: The ridge will strengthen and expand, further increasing temperatures.

Temps look to level off on the Central Coast near Sunday's highs thru at least the middle of next week.