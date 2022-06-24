Watch Now
Clouds kick off the day, clearing quickly for the weekend alongside heat in the interiors

Sunset over Templeton
Cecil Thorton sent this photo in using #beonKSBY
Posted at 4:34 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 07:34:06-04

Good Morning Central Coast! We made it to Friday, here is a look at the forecast for today and the weekend ahead!
To kick off the day there is more marine influence along the coasts and into the coastal valleys, this will limit visibility on roadways and in regions prone to fog.

Once the sun rises that marine fog will struggle to hold on but when it clears it will still leave cooler and more humid conditions at the coast. Temperatures will rise quickly as locations inland see some more sunshine and light offshore winds. Upper 90s are possible in the interior valleys for today.
The same marine influence will stick around in the mornings through the weekend, keeping conditions mild at the coasts. Inland temperatures will climb into the tripe digits by the weekend. Highs are expected to peak on Monday and stay hot (triple digits) for the remainder of the forecast!
Have a great Friday Central Coast!

