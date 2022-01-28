Clouds roll onto the Central Coast as we head into the Weekend

It's almost the weekend!!! Friday will be starting off a bit cool with temperatures in the low to mid 30s across coastal valleys.

Through the day we will see more clouds filtering into the region. This won't make too much of a difference to our temperatures across the region with most locations still seeing some warming from offshore winds that will continue to gust up to 30 mph.

These gusts will calm down significantly through the daytime hours eventually becoming calm by Friday evening.

Despite another chilly morning along the Central Coast we will warm p back into the mid to upper 60s in many communities. More cloud cover will also move in today as we head into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/ggoaEBQY7p — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 28, 2022

The clouds we saw roll in through the day Friday will become fully overcast moving into the weekend. Thankfully temperatures will stay near normal for this time of year with plenty of temperatures in the upper 60s.

High pressure will kick out the weekend clouds quickly on Sunday morning and end the weekend on a sunny note.

Monday morning low layer marine status will push into the region alongside some onshore winds. This will make western beaches and coastal valleys a bit cloudy, and possibly foggy to start the week.

Some cloud cover will begin to filter in across the Central Coast today, getting overcast by Saturday. No worries though, Sunday sunshine will return to the region. pic.twitter.com/GtlSYqPVEF — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 28, 2022

Next week will be near normal with lots of sunshine added in!

Additionally this weeks updated drought monitor is in! There is no changes to levels across the state, this leaves the Central Coast mainly in moderate drought conditions.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!