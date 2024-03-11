Clouds start the week but brighter skies ahead

Hello Central Coast and happy Monday!

We started off the week today with clouds earlier in the day and cool temperatures, and we are expecting that for tomorrow too, but we’ll talk about that up ahead.

Lets first start off with an advisory in place currently for the beaches of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara, where there is a high surf advisory until march 15th. With it comes the opportunity of large breaking waves of 10 to 16 feet and dangerous rip currents.

As I'll mention later, it will be sunny most of the week but remember if you're headed to the beach, its recommended to remain out of the water due to these dangerous surf conditions. Reminder that rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, so stay vigilant and avoid hanging around near the rocks!

Now moving on to winds, there are no advisories in place but tomorrow we’ll be seeing some strong breezes of 10 miles per hour during the day and gusts so as high as 25 miles per hour for the same areas the surf advisory is in place.

Expect some cloudy skies tomorrow morning and partial cloudy skies later in the day, no major chances of rain but there could be some light showers in the afternoon in the San Luis Obispo interior valleys.

As for the rest of the week here are the good news, we’ll be seeing very clear skies and warm temperatures starting Thursday, reaching the mid 70s this weekend in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will also seeing clear skies and temperatures later in the week, reaching the 70s this weekend.