Clouds struggle to clear for areas near the coast due to a deep marine layer

Hey, Central Coast! The forecast calls for cooler conditions for the areas near the coast for the rest of the week.

An upper low is slowly moving south along the coast, and it's causing the marine layer to deepen.

As a result, clouds are struggling to clear for areas near the coast, and temperatures have dropped several degrees.

Tonight, there will be additional deepening of the marine layer and on Thursday, as the upper low moves closer and temperatures cool. This may be enough to generate some drizzle across the coast and valleys.

Clouds will slowly clear on Thursday with cooler temperatures, especially in areas that got sunshine on Wednesday.

With the upper low moving into the area Thursday, the air mass will become increasingly unstable, leading to at least a 30-50% chance of thunderstorms over the mountains, with a 20-30% chance of those storms moving off into some of the valleys, particularly those north of Point Conception.

The upper low is expected to shift southeast Thursday night into Friday with weak high pressure developing.

Another upper low will be moving into northern California Saturday afternoon and into southern California Saturday night into Sunday.

-Eddie