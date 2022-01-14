Clouds surge north bringing gusts and a chance for rain this weekend

Happy Friday Central Coast!

Fantastic, although a bit gusty, conditions are in place for Friday morning. Clouds will take a while to clear completely but strong offshore winds will continue to warrant a *wind advisory* in coastal San Luis Obispo County. Winds from the northeast will be sustained 15-20mph with gusts up to 50mph. This will remain in effect through 9:00 am Saturday.

With the offshore winds, some mild weather is being pushed into the region. This will continue to bring a few degrees of cooling as compared to yesterday, fantastic weather is expected through the day today!

Mild temperatures, just a few degrees warmer than normal, are staying put in our region today. Sunshine will stick around for the morning, eventually getting cloudier by the evening. Happy Friday! pic.twitter.com/e5KNhQ8IZL — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 14, 2022

By Friday evening more cloud cover will move in and with it our next "weather maker." The clouds will move in from South to North and get more widespread in the overnight hours.

By Saturday morning those clouds have a chance of bringing some light rain into the region. Models are struggling to handle this system as it is moving in from an area of the Pacific with fewer sensors so even though the rain is possible I have low certainty in the forecast overall.

Accumulations would be low, a few hundredths to tenths of an inch at best.

The system will move from the south coast north as the morning goes on. The most impactful rain potential will pass by noon but some pop-up showers will continue to be possible into the evening.

Once tomorrow morning's system passes clearing skies will make their way in along more offshore winds. Sunshine will be the main story as we head into next week. Temperatures will rise once again by the end of next week.

Clearing skies today will give way to cloudy conditions in the evening before more clouds Saturday could have some very light rain embedded into them. That will pass quickly in the morning, clearing for Sunday and the week ahead. pic.twitter.com/YclvKRT7Mi — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 14, 2022

Have a great weekend Central Coast!