Cloudy Skies Ahead, But Only One More Rainy Afternoon

We've experienced a couple of rainy days recently, but the good news is that we're only looking at one more day of precipitation this week.

That will be tomorrow - Expect a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon, with a slightly lower chance of 40% for the night, both for interior and coastal cities. So, keep those umbrellas handy just in case!

olivia gb

We have one important advisory in effect in the beaches this week. There's a high surf advisory for the beaches until Friday at 4 pm. This could lead to minor coastal flooding during morning high tides. Brace yourselves for large breaking waves ranging from 8 to 12 feet, accompanied by dangerous rip currents.

Now moving on to some advisories in effect currently this week, we have a high surf advisory for the beaches until Friday 4pm, that could bring minor coastal flooding during morning high tides. Expect large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents.

With this advisory comes the increased risk for ocean drowning as rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to the sea. It is recommended to remain out of the water until the advisory is no longer into effect.

olivia gb

Looking ahead to Thursday, the Inland Central Coast of San Luis Obispo County, will be seeing a moderate breeze of around 15 mph in the afternoon and night. Fortunately, no wind advisories are in effect, so no major impacts are expected.

Now, for the temperatures throughout the rest of the week – while fully clear skies might not be in the cards, we can happily bid farewell to the rain. Expect some clouds, but temperatures will be on the rise, reaching the pleasant 70s over the weekend for both interior and coastal areas. It looks like we're in for a warmer and drier weekend ahead.

olivia gb