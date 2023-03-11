Cloudy skies continue to blanket the Central Coast with very light scattered showers

Good afternoon Central Coast!

Cloudy skies continue to blanket Southern California with very light scattered showers. The shower chances will decrease through tonight, with lingering slight chances across San Luis Obispo County and possibly the eastern San Gabriels.

There is still indication of a possibility of light showers across San Luis Obispo County on Sunday and Monday. Mostly cloudy skies will linger the next couple days, but partial clearing is possible south of Point Conception. Temperatures will likely warm a few degrees on Sunday, then remain steady into Monday with highs reaching the mid-60s.

Later this week we will see another atmospheric river event Tuesday through Wednesday. The deep moisture combined with a strong southwesterly jet leads to an increase in confidence for a significant rain event.

Rain will likely spread into San Luis Obispo County very early Tuesday morning. Rain will increase in intensity during the day, with heavy rain likely across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and much of Ventura Counties Tuesday afternoon. The rain will likely taper off from northwest to southeast through the day Wednesday.

This storm will be rather fast moving, so rainfall totals across San Luis Obispo County are not expected to be as high as they were in the previous system. The one stipulation is that models are indicating that the rain may hang on to the northwestern portion of San Luis Obispo County longer than other areas, so there will probably be an enhancement in accumulation.

The impacts to San Luis Obispo County will likely not be as severe as the last storm.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers with low temperatures in the lower 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and highs in the lower to mid 60s. Tomorrow night expect mostly cloudy conditions with a 20 percent chance of showers. Low temperatures will be about 50 degrees.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County there is a 30 percent chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with a low temperature of about 48 degrees. West northwest wind around 5 mph are expected. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature of 47. West northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected.