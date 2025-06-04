Cloudy start, sunny end to the week

The Central Coast is shaking off the “June Gloom” this week. After a few cloudy, cool days with morning fog, the weather is starting to clear up. However as evening approaches, we’ll be seeing low clouds beginning to move inland, leading to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight temperatures will generally be in the 50s.

As the low-pressure system moves out, high pressure is building over the area, leading to clearer skies and a gradual warming trend. According to the National Weather Service, coastal areas can expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, while inland temperatures will rise into the 80s.

By morning, fog may develop in the hills, accompanied by patchy, light drizzle, particularly on the north and east sides of the bay.

The warming trend is expected to continue into the weekend, with inland areas experiencing temperatures in the mid-upper 80s. Coastal regions will remain cooler due to the influence of the marine layer but should still see pleasant conditions with more sunshine.