Coastal communities will remain cloudy, gusty winds picking up by the afternoon

Good morning, Central Coast! I will be filling in for Meteorologist Vivian Rennie for the rest of the week. Happy Thursday!

This morning, a powerful low-pressure system is bringing rain to Pacific Northwest areas.

However, the trough of low pressure will dig into California from today through Friday.

A dying frontal system will bring chances of light rain to the Central Coast this morning, with up to around 0.25 inches of rain possible and locally up to 0.5 inches for the Santa Lucia Mountains in northwest San Luis Obispo County.

Drizzle will also be possible with the deep & widespread marine layer this morning for areas south of Point Conception.

A combination of slow-clearing marine layer clouds and widespread high clouds will keep most skies at least partly cloudy this afternoon, with many coastal areas remaining cloudy all day.

However, onshore flow is expected to decrease, so the clearing of low clouds may be faster.

Behind today's front, gusty northwest winds are likely tonight for the south coast, the Santa Ynez Range, and the interior mountains of Santa Barbara County.

Gusts of 35-55 mph will be widespread across the higher terrain, and some Wind Advisories may be issued.

Temperatures today will remain chilly and well below normal, with most temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Friday and Saturday, increased sunshine and weaker onshore flow will result in several degrees of warming. But highs will remain in the 60s.

An upper-level jet will cause strong northwest to west winds to develop by Friday afternoon and night.

Winds will near advisory level across the south coast and the interior mountains of Santa Barbara County.

Advisories:

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025.

A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for Santa Barbara County until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Eddie