Coastal low clouds will be stubborn and interior areas cool even further

Low clouds and fog, accompanied by areas of drizzle, will persist across the coast and valleys into next week. These clouds will clear to within a few miles of the beaches by afternoon. Coastal temperatures will be a few degrees below normal, while interior areas will also be below average for the weekend. No significant precipitation is expected through at least the middle of next week.

Short-Term Forecast

Onshore winds have pushed clouds into the beaches and near coastal valleys, keeping temperatures low. This pattern is expected to continue over the weekend and into early next week as another trough moves in along the West Coast.

Inland daytime temperatures will decrease, with coastal valley highs in the 60s and low 70s, while interior valleys will only reach the 70s on Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday.

As the trough approaches, chances for morning drizzle will increase, possibly bringing light measurable precipitation, especially near beaches and coastal slopes. Clearing will be slow, even in the valleys.

Early next week, a slight warming of a couple of degrees is possible on Tuesday.

Long-Term Forecast

Models consistently show an upper low lingering off the California coastline through most of next week, potentially deepening and moving overhead by Wednesday or Thursday. Expect cooler-than-normal temperatures across the coast and valleys, with a slow-clearing marine layer. There is potential for warming with some northerly flow developing Friday into the weekend if the low moves inland, but that remains uncertain for now.