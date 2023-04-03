Cold and windy conditions hit the Central Coast to begin the week

Well, at least it isn't raining. A large cold trough of low pressure has pushed into California to start the week. The cold and unstable air is producing some showers elsewhere in the state but locally the big story is the wind. There is a wind advisory for most of the Central Coast thru 11 pm for NW Winds 15-25 with gusts to 40. There is also a high wind warning in the interior where the gusts could reach 60 and that advisory goes until the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The temps will be cold enough tonight that some coastal valleys could see some patchy frost and a frost advisory is in place, in the interior of SLO county, and for the Cuyama Valley in Santa Barbara county, there is a freeze warning. The difference is both how cold it gets and how long temps stay near or below freezing. Clearly, the warning is where temps are colder longer. Some mid-20s are possible inland where coastal temps will be near freezing in patchy areas.

Temps will moderate Tuesday. And Tuesday night into Wednesday doesn't look AS cold.

The extended forecast calls for temps warming into the upper 60s to close the work week with upper 60s to mid-70s for the weekend with some potential to hit 80 around the Central Coast Sunday or Monday.

The Climate Prediction Center like temps to cool in the 8-14 day outlook but significantly wet conditions do not look likely thru 14 days.

