Cold and windy start to the day, warming to take over

Good morning, Central Coast!

It is a cold start to the morning so grab that extra layer as you head out the door to an active morning. We have wind advisories, frost advisories, freeze warnings and a high surf advisory all in place for this morning. The good news is that by later today we will begin a days long warming trend that will leave us in the 70s next week.

The cold weather we have seen this morning has prompted a freeze warning for the interior valleys through 8am and a frost advisory for the coastal valleys through that same time.

A large cold trough of low pressure has pushed into California to start the week. The cold and unstable air is producing some showers elsewhere in the state but locally the big story is the wind.

The vast majority of the strong winds have already passed but there is a lingering wind advisory in place for the highest elevations of Santa Barbara county through 3PM.

Alongside the winds there is some lingering surf concerns, a surf advisory is in place through 11am for our western beaches.

The extended forecast calls for temps warming into the upper 60s to close the work week with upper 60s to mid-70s for the weekend with some potential to hit 80 around the Central Coast Sunday or Monday.

The Climate Prediction Center like temps to cool in the 8-14 day outlook but significantly wet conditions do not look likely thru 14 days.

Have a great day Central Coast!

