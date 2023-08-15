Cold at beaches, hot inland with rain chances still in the forecast

There's another day for the Central Coast where we're watching the radar for activity in the eastern interior valleys. This is the same area that saw a few isolated thunderstorms Monday. This afternoon there were few cells by California Valley. This activity is driven by monsoonal moisture combined with daytime heating. Any isolated thunderstorm should stay in the deep interior and dissipate as temperatures cool later this afternoon and into early this evening.

At the coast, it's a much different story with beaches on the cool side due to marine clouds but a steep temperature gradient as you go inland. Interior valleys are 100 plus today with some coastal valleys stretching into the 80s.

Wednesday also looks quite hot in the interior with some valleys potentially being close to 105 degrees for a daytime high. Coastal valleys will range from the 70s to lower 80s and beaches in the 60s and 70s with early marine cloud cover possible. Temperatures look to cool slightly on Thursday but more significantly on Friday and Saturday as a trough of low pressure off the West Coast will deepen the marine influence.

Temperatures begin to warm again Sunday through Tuesday. Something to watch next week is the possible inclusion of some tropical rainfall from a yet-to-be-named system in the lower latitudes.

This potential tropical system would be named Hillary and could introduce some moisture to Southern California and the Central Coast. We would not be in the direct path of the system but related moisture could stream to the north of it. This is something to watch as we get into the weekend and early next week.

