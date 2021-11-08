Watch
Weather

Actions

Cold front to bring measurable precipitation Tuesday along the Central Coast

items.[0].image.alt
Stephen Solkhinitz posted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Sunset over Morro Rock
Posted at 9:33 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 12:33:55-05

Happy Monday Central Coast!
As we kick off the work week cooler more seasonal temperatures are expected alongside abundant sunshine even down to the beaches where offshore flow is keeping the marine layer at bay.

As we head through the day warmer conditions will make their way into the Central Coast but will not heat up more than a couple of degrees by the afternoon. Highs inland will reach just above 70 while at the beach low 60s are expected.

By Monday evening cloud cover will filter in. This signals the arrival of our next weather maker along the Central Coast. This will come in the form of a cold front and an associated rain field that will bring heavy rain to northern California and some tail end accumulations to the central coast.

Rain is expected to start in the middle of the night with the heaviest rain falling in far Northwestern San Luis Obispo county. As the night progresses rain will accumulate as far south as Santa Barbara but the further south you go the less rain is expected. One model suggests that up to 0.3 inches may fall in NW SLO county with only 0.01 inch falling in Santa Barbara.

Once the system clears the Central Coast another shift will take place as high pressure will create strong offshore flow that will warm temperatures greatly with a lot of added sunshine for the second half of the week. This will rise temperatures back to the mid-80s inland with 70s felt at the beach once again.

Have a great week Central Coast! If you have any photos you would like to share be sure to send them to us using the hashtag #beonksby.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png