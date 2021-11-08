Cold front to bring measurable precipitation Tuesday along the Central Coast

Happy Monday Central Coast!

As we kick off the work week cooler more seasonal temperatures are expected alongside abundant sunshine even down to the beaches where offshore flow is keeping the marine layer at bay.

Good Morning Central Coast! The sun has risen and offshore flow is keeping the coast clear for a fantastic sunrise. Here is a look over Avila Beach this morning. pic.twitter.com/ExmCPolP90 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 8, 2021

As we head through the day warmer conditions will make their way into the Central Coast but will not heat up more than a couple of degrees by the afternoon. Highs inland will reach just above 70 while at the beach low 60s are expected.

Temperatures remain mild today with minimal marine influence even along the beach. By this evening clouds will return ahead of a rain chance for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aKZ7Cevj9I — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 8, 2021

By Monday evening cloud cover will filter in. This signals the arrival of our next weather maker along the Central Coast. This will come in the form of a cold front and an associated rain field that will bring heavy rain to northern California and some tail end accumulations to the central coast.

A big change is on the way for the central coast as high pressure plunges south and a large cold front brings rain to the region for Tuesday morning. This will mainly be for the morning of Tuesday before more high pressure comes in for next week. pic.twitter.com/oBawwyaezS — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 8, 2021

Rain is expected to start in the middle of the night with the heaviest rain falling in far Northwestern San Luis Obispo county. As the night progresses rain will accumulate as far south as Santa Barbara but the further south you go the less rain is expected. One model suggests that up to 0.3 inches may fall in NW SLO county with only 0.01 inch falling in Santa Barbara.

Tuesday morning will bring with it the chance for accumulating rainfall up to 0.3 inches toward NW SLO county but those chances diminish to near zero as you move southeast. Santa Barbara County will likely only get a trace of rain. pic.twitter.com/MWMLPQEG5Y — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 8, 2021

Once the system clears the Central Coast another shift will take place as high pressure will create strong offshore flow that will warm temperatures greatly with a lot of added sunshine for the second half of the week. This will rise temperatures back to the mid-80s inland with 70s felt at the beach once again.

After a mild Monday rain will enter the Central Coast for Tuesday alongside cloudy conditions. The rain chance won't last long though, a high-pressure system will re-enter the California coastline warming us back up towards 80 for the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/HREMD4OjqB — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 8, 2021

Have a great week Central Coast! If you have any photos you would like to share be sure to send them to us using the hashtag #beonksby.