Cold lows prompt more advisories but fire weather improves for now

A cooldown is coming for the daytime highs on the Central Coast as onshore winds have returned.

These winds, blowing from the ocean towards the land, are bringing cooler and slightly more humid air. While today saw temperatures 4-8 degrees cooler near the coast, inland areas remained relatively warm.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect continued cool temperatures with highs around 60 degrees.

The big question mark is the potential for low clouds and fog, particularly Friday and Saturday mornings. This depends on the development of the "marine layer," a layer of cool, moist air that often forms over the ocean and can drift inland. While there's a good chance of this happening, it's not a certainty. If the marine layer does develop, it could also bring some morning drizzle, especially in areas where the land slopes upward.

The overnight temperatures will be influenced by the presence or absence of this cloud cover. Tonight frost and freeze conditions return. There is a frost advisory for part of the Central Coast and a freeze warning as well.

Clear skies allow for more heat to escape, leading to colder nights. However, if the clouds roll in, they act like a blanket, trapping heat and keeping temperatures warmer. Given this uncertainty, there's still a chance of frost in some areas, particularly those sheltered from the wind.

Early next week, another period of offshore winds is possible. These winds, blowing from the land towards the ocean, typically bring warmer and drier conditions. This particular event is associated with a large and very cold low-pressure system moving across the US. It's still too early to say for sure how strong the winds will be, but there's a possibility they could gust up to 30-50 mph.

One notable aspect of this potential offshore wind event is the expectation of extremely dry air. This could lead to widespread humidity levels below 10%, increasing the risk of fire danger.

Beyond the middle of next week, temperatures are expected to warm slightly as high pressure builds in from the west. However, some offshore winds may linger, keeping things relatively cool.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to next week's potential wind event.