Cold morning temps again, mild conditions into the weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

We are just coming off of a cold and windy storm that pushed through Tuesday. Very cold temps from that system spilled over into Wednesday morning as well.

A duplicate morning is expected to kick off our Thursday. There are frost advisories in place for the Central Coast coastal valleys and Southcoast. Inland lows will be even colder in the upper 20s for most but no advisories are in place there as freezing conditions this time of year is not out of the ordinary.

A ridge of high pressure is over the area today and part of Thursday before a positively tilted upper-level trough carves out a position just off the coast.

The positive tilt will keep a low-pressure center too far away Friday thru the weekend which will allow mild temps in the mid-60s to continue.

Most of the extended forecast stays mild until the end of the 7-day when a cool blast arrives pushing temps back down into the 50s.

The 8-14 day forecast still features cooler than average highs with showery systems likely. It is looking more likely that the end of February and the beginning of March will be cold (potentially very cold) and active.

Have a great day Central Coast.

