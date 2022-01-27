Cold mornings give way to warm temperatures with offshore winds keeping sunshine in place

Thursday is off to a chilly start with many locations seeing temperatures below 35 degrees. Thankfully clear skies and a lack of fog is making for a mild start to the morning.

Thankfully temperatures will rise quickly as offshore flow adds to compression warming especially in San Luis Obispo County where temperatures will be the most mild.

Even though temperatures are chilly to start off the day offshore flow will raise temperatures quickly as we head through the day. pic.twitter.com/KnDAtOWCii — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 27, 2022

As the day goes on strong offshore flow will lead to some gusty conditions especially in San Luis Obispo county where some gusts could be up to 25 mph, with stronger winds in passes and canyons.

Sunshine and warm temperatures will persist into Friday but by the afternoon Friday we will see a bit more cloud cover, and even more on Saturday.

While Thursday will be wonderfully sunny some clouds will begin to move onto the Central Coast by the afternoon Friday. They will stick around through Saturday before clearing out once again to ring in the new week. pic.twitter.com/K2dy0BQdJI — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 27, 2022

Have a great Thursday Central Coast!