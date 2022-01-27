Watch
Cold mornings give way to warm temperatures with offshore winds keeping sunshine in place

Amy Joseph submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Pismo Beach sunshine
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 10:44:55-05

Thursday is off to a chilly start with many locations seeing temperatures below 35 degrees. Thankfully clear skies and a lack of fog is making for a mild start to the morning.
Thankfully temperatures will rise quickly as offshore flow adds to compression warming especially in San Luis Obispo County where temperatures will be the most mild.

As the day goes on strong offshore flow will lead to some gusty conditions especially in San Luis Obispo county where some gusts could be up to 25 mph, with stronger winds in passes and canyons.
Sunshine and warm temperatures will persist into Friday but by the afternoon Friday we will see a bit more cloud cover, and even more on Saturday.

Have a great Thursday Central Coast!

