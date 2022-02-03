Cold mornings lead into warm afternoons this weekend on the Central Coast

Happy Thursday Central Coast!

The morning hours will start off on a cold note with many already in the upper 20s as the sun comes up. These chilly temperatures warranted a frost advisory to be issued for the western coastal valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9:00 AM. Similar chilly conditions are likely for Friday and Saturday mornings this week.

While temperatures start off chilly they will stay slightly below average for this time of year, only topping off in the low 60s and upper 50s in most Central Coast Communities.

We have yet another cool, if not downright chilly morning followed by temperatures a few degrees below normal today. Heading into Friday and the weekend, temperatures will start to warm up a bit, eventually reaching the 70s by next week. pic.twitter.com/swJAIhD1qL — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 3, 2022

Over the next few days warmer temperatures will surge into the region eventually bringing temperatures upwards of the mid 70s by early next week.

As we head into Friday and the weekend the cooler temperatures we have faced will start to warm up alongside more sunshine and persistent wind gusts. By early next week we will all be in the 70s with abundant sunshine! pic.twitter.com/jv50dKAvoO — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 3, 2022

With all that sunshine we will continue to see more gusty conditions. These will likely be below advisory level but they are still something to keep your eye on!

Even after next week we will likely continue to see warmer than average and dry conditions.

Have a great Thursday Central Coast!