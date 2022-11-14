Cold overnight lows stick around, winds pick up by Tuesday night

Good Morning Central Coast! I hope that everyone had a wonderful weekend and is getting comfortable with our current weather pattern. It is going to stick around for quite a while.

Temps in the morning hours are cold, grab extra layers and if you are headed out before dawn most may need to wait for their windshields to defrost. We have had some hard freezes across the region over the last couple of weeks, I think that is the only reason we don't have any frost and freeze advisories.

Even without those advisories, the message is the same, bring in sensitive plants and keep an eye on animals who may be sensitive to exposure.

Other than the cold the good news is that there is no fog across the region. Some high clouds will filter out into the morning hours.

Sunny skies and below normal temperatures continue to last here on the Central Coast. Winds will bring some light offshore winds that will keep temperatures cool.

If you are headed south into Ventura and the LA basin take caution. A moderate to strong Santa Ana even is bringing threats of wind damage and wildfire conditions from Tuesday through Thursday. They are under several layers of Fire weather watches through the week.

Highs today will be in the 60s across most of the Central Coast. As you get closer to the beaches the temperatures will get closer to normal for this time of year.

Temperatures overnight will once again fall to lows near freezing in the interior valleys tonight (and for the next few nights as well).

By Tuesday night our winds will shift substantially, gusts from the Southeast may reach advisory levels and will warm us up a few degrees through Thursday before we cool down again into the weekend.

Have a great Monday Central Coast!