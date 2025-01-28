Cold overnight temperatures expected across the Central Coast

Cooler temperatures are expected to stick around throughout most of this week. Overnight temperatures in some places will get as low as 28 degrees... here is a look at what areas are expecting the cold temperatures.

The light purple areas shown on the maps above will have overnight temperatures ranging anywhere from 32 degrees to 35 degrees.

As for the darker purple areas temperatures will be even colder, with overnight temperatures ranging from 28 degrees to 32 degrees.

Most of the central coast received some rain this past weekend, here are the rain totals we saw in most places. For the most part everywhere had less than an inch, with a few exceptions.

As for temperatures expected for tomorrow, high's will be similar to what we saw today, but clear conditions are in the forecast for most of the Central Coast.

In Santa Barbara conditions will be sunny with a high of 58 tomorrow.

In Lompoc, the high is 60 with clear conditions.

Santa Maria can expect a high of 59, with lots of sun.

In Pismo Beach, conditions will be similar to today, with clear skies and a high of 57.

San Luis Obispo can expect to see lots of sun, with temperatures reaching 62 tomorrow afternoon.

As for Paso Robles, temperatures will reach 61 tomorrow with sunny skies.

Santa Ynez will see a high of 63, with clear conditions there as well.

In Morro Bay the high will be 58 degrees with mostly clear skies.

Arroyo Grande will see temperatures reach 58 degrees, with sunny skies.