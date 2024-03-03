Watch Now
Cold storm brings wind & rain to central coast

Posted at 7:45 PM, Mar 02, 2024
Today a cold storm system is bringing temps down and kicking winds up. Wind speeds between 25 to 40 mph are likely with gusts to 65 mph expected, so a wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. The strongest winds will be felt over the interior tonight and coastal regions tomorrow.

Tomorrow we expect a windy day along the coast with some lighter showers in the evening and temps in the mid-upper fifties.

Monday and Tuesday should be dry with temps in the low-mid sixties.

Then, on Wednesday, we could see some light rain in the forecast for north San Luis Obispo county and San Luis Obispo.

