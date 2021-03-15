Menu

Cold system brings rain, snow, and gusty winds Sunday night and Monday

MC Chavez
Posted at 6:11 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 21:27:08-04

A cold system brings light rain, low elevation snow, and gusty winds to the area late Sunday and Monday.

Lots of stratocumulus clouds could be seen across the Central Coast Sunday, with a deepening marine layer ahead of our next weather system.

Light rain is expected to arrive later Sunday. The front itself is expected to provide three hours of steady, light rain, following by a few hours of scattered showers.

The biggest impacts of this storm are expected to be wind and snow.

This cold system is lowering snow levels to 2500-3000 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the Santa Barbara County mountain areas at 3 a.m.

There is a possibility of snow accumulations up to 4 inches.

The snowfall is likely to impact local roads like the San Marcos Pass, similar to what we saw earlier in the week.

Do use caution if you are traveling in that area through Tuesday.

Very gusty winds are expected Monday afternoon and evening.

Wind advisories have been issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The Wind Advisory in San Luis Obispo County from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

The Wind Advisory in Santa Barbara County south coast and mountains goes into effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Gusty winds will also be seen out on the water and are expected to strengthen to Gale Force level by Monday afternoon.

Stay safe out there!

