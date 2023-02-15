Cold temps, winds and waves lingering in the wake of Tuesdays storm

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Wednesday there is lingering winds, waves and cold temperatures all thanks to the system that brought us yesterdays unsettled weather. There is a small amount of fog still lingering in the interior valleys to kick off the morning. This is expected to clear very quickly as we head later into the morning.

Yesterday's storm brought some very light rain accumulations to a few locations, none more than 0.04". Tuesday also brought wind gusts upwards of 60mph thankfully those have since calmed down.

This morning is cold, we are seeing 20s in the interior valleys and near-freezing elsewhere. There is a frost advisory for coastal areas this morning and a freeze watch for tomorrow morning because temps will be as cold if not colder. Sensitive plants can be damaged by this kind of cold and some of those interior lows could pop unprotected pipes. There is no advisory for the interior as freezing temps this time of year are somewhat common but this is particularly cold so some advisories should be considered by some.

There are some waves being whipped up by the winds and an advisory is in place for the west-facing Central Coast for 10+ foot waves though diminishing size is expected Wednesday.

Outside of that, the temperature recovery is slow. There is another system Friday that could bring a few showers, but models got less excited about that opportunity today. I think it is still worth mentioning as the reason it is now less likely is only that the trajectory looks to be too far west, this wouldn’t have to change much to bring showers back into the forecast.

The longer-range outlooks predict more cool air than warm air.

Have a great day Central Coast!