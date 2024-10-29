Cold weather system cranks up the winds but fails to deposit much rain

A cold low-pressure system is moving through the Central Coast today and Tuesday, bringing much cooler temperatures and gusty northerly winds. The strongest winds will be today, with gusts of 35-55 mph and even higher in the mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the region into this evening, and early tomorrow morning for parts of Santa Barbara County.

With all the wind, energy is in the water and a high surf advisory is in place thru Tuesday at 11pm.

Mountains could see a sprinkle or two but if any rain does fall, it will be less than a tenth of an inch.

Looking Ahead

The winds will die down on Wednesday, but temperatures will remain cool. There may be some patchy fog along the coast.

The forecast for the weekend is uncertain. Some weather models suggest a chance of light rain, while others predict more wind. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the weekend.

In the deeper extended forecast more model disagreement continues. Some models like something significant around the 7th-10th but the same model on different runs or different models continue to be less bullish about any significant rain events.