The Central Coast will experience comfortable temperatures throughout the rest of the week with patchy clouds and fog.

Today in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy later in the day. Highs will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear early then low clouds and fog as the evening progresses. Low temperatures will be around 50 degrees. Northwest winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be cloudy and foggy, but that should mostly clear by the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds expected to be about 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obipso County it will be partly cloudy in the morning, then low clouds and fog will move in later in the day. Lows will be in the in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Today in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear early in the day, with low clouds and fog moving in later in the day. Low temperatures will be around 50 degrees. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County there will be low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. High temperatures will range from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County there will be low clouds and fog. Low temperatures will be near 50. Northwest winds are expected to be about 15 mph in the evening.