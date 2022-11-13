Comfortable temps and clear skies to start the work week

Expect clear skies and comfortable temperatures on the Central Coast throughout the next few days.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo it will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds are expected to be about 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo it will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tonight in Santa Barbara it will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara it will be sunny. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara it will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.