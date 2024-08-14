Consistent temperatures across Central Coast through the weekend

Daytime highs will be near normal for most areas through the weekend, followed by a warm up early next week.

Patchy overnight to morning low clouds and fog will impact coastal areas at times.

For tonight and tomorrow night gusty winds are likely across the Santa Barbara southwestern coast and the Antelope Valley during the evenings.

A wind advisory will remain in effect until tomorrow morning at 6am.

There will be gusts of Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50mph.

Coastal Areas:

These areas can expect some fog, and patchy clouds early next week.

In Santa Maria temperatures will sit in the mid 70s for the rest of the week, and start to creep into the high 70s next week.

In Lompoc you can expect low 70s, with it cooling this weekend into the high 60s. Temps will start to rise next week.

For Pismo Beach temperatures are in the high 50s, and will go into the 60s early next week.

San Luis Obispo can expect mid to low 80s for the rest of the week, with cooler temperatures this weekend. Things will heat back up next week.

In Arroyo Grande temperatures are sitting in the mid to high 60s into early next week.

For the community in Santa Barbara you can expect Mid 70s with a slight cool on Saturday. Temps will rise early next week.

Cambria is looking at mid to low 60s into early next week, with not a whole lot of fluctuation.

Valley Areas:

All of these areas can expect hot temperatures and lots of sun.

In Santa Ynez, temperatures will sit in the high 80s through the weekend, and head up into the 90s next week.

For folks in Paso Robles, you can expect mid to high 90s, with a slight cooling this weekend, and then potential triple digits early next week.

Cuyama is looking a little cooler than Santa Ynez, and Paso Robles, with temperatures in the low 90s through early next week.

Atascadero is going to be in the mid 90’s with a notable cool on Saturday and Sunday, that’ll be in the high 80s.

