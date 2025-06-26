Consistent temperatures in the forecast through early next week

There is not a ton of change coming our way temperature wise, for almost the next week. Temperatures will be staying pretty consistent, with a few communities beginning their days with cloud coverage.

In Paso Robles the high will be 93 degrees with clear skies.

In San Luis Obispo the high will reach 77 degrees, with a little bit of clouds to start your day.

In Santa Maria the high will be 72 degrees tomorrow.

Lompoc will see a high of 69 degrees, with some clouds sticking around through most of the day.

Santa Barbara will see temperatures reach 74, with some clouds to start your day.

San Simeon will have a high of 72 degrees tomorrow, with clouds lingering into the afternoon.

Morro Bay will also remain cloudy with a high of 63.

Atascadero can expect a high of 92 degrees tomorrow with clear skies.